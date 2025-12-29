Date Taken: 12.14.2025 Date Posted: 12.31.2025 05:38 Photo ID: 9465115 VIRIN: 251215-N-QP237-1856 Resolution: 1440x1080 Size: 215.67 KB Location: IT

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, NAVEUR NAVAF's Popular Music Group 'Flagship' is featured at a Holiday Show at the Teatro Garibaldi in Santa Maria Capua Vetere, Italy [Image 4 of 4], by LTJG Adele Demi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.