Building Bonds in the Sky: U.S. and German Soldiers Conduct Joint Rappelling Training

U.S. Army aviation and German forces assigned to Kosovo Force Regional Command-East conduct rappelling operations training, enhancing interoperability and multinational cooperation, Oct. 9, 2025, Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo. Over four days, approximately 70 German Soldiers trained alongside eight U.S. Army pilots and aircrews in support of the joint mission in Kosovo. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Laura Bradley.)