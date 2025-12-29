(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Building Bonds in the Sky: U.S. and German Soldiers Conduct Joint Rappelling Training [Image 10 of 12]

    Building Bonds in the Sky: U.S. and German Soldiers Conduct Joint Rappelling Training

    KOSOVO

    10.08.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Laura Bradley 

    101st Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army aviation and German forces assigned to Kosovo Force Regional Command-East conduct rappelling operations training, enhancing interoperability and multinational cooperation, Oct. 9, 2025, Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo. Over four days, approximately 70 German Soldiers trained alongside eight U.S. Army pilots and aircrews in support of the joint mission in Kosovo. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Laura Bradley.)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 04:39
    Photo ID: 9465083
    VIRIN: 251009-Z-YH047-1146
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.52 MB
    Location: ZZ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Building Bonds in the Sky: U.S. and German Soldiers Conduct Joint Rappelling Training [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Laura Bradley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

