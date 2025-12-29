PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. – The new commanding general of U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, or DEVCOM, visited Picatinny Arsenal from Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., on Aug. 7, his first time at the northern New Jersey military installation and the first since taking command in June. (U.S. Army photo by Carly Michelson)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2025 10:16
|Photo ID:
|9463729
|VIRIN:
|250807-A-GY890-1004
|Resolution:
|7108x5077
|Size:
|6.15 MB
|Location:
|PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DEVCOM Commanding General highlights Army Transformation and Armaments Innovation during Picatinny Arsenal visit [Image 4 of 4], by Eric Kowal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DEVCOM Commanding General highlights Army Transformation and Armaments Innovation during Picatinny Arsenal visit
No keywords found.