DEVCOM Commanding General highlights Army Transformation and Armaments Innovation during Picatinny Arsenal visit

PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. – The new commanding general of U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, or DEVCOM, visited Picatinny Arsenal from Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., on Aug. 7, his first time at the northern New Jersey military installation and the first since taking command in June. (U.S. Army photo by Carly Michelson)