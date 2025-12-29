(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DEVCOM Commanding General highlights Army Transformation and Armaments Innovation during Picatinny Arsenal visit

    DEVCOM Commanding General highlights Army Transformation and Armaments Innovation during Picatinny Arsenal visit

    PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2025

    Photo by Eric Kowal 

    Picatinny Arsenal

    PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - Chris Grassano, Director, U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Armaments Center (left), and Brig. Gen. Robert Born, DEVCOM Commanding General, (right) review the Armaments Center's Patent Wall of Fame. (U.S. Army photo by Carly Michelson)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.30.2025
    Photo ID: 9463726
    VIRIN: 250807-A-GY890-1003
    Resolution: 5140x7196
    Size: 6.49 MB
    Location: PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DEVCOM Commanding General highlights Army Transformation and Armaments Innovation during Picatinny Arsenal visit [Image 4 of 4], by Eric Kowal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Picatinny Arsenal

