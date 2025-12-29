Date Taken: 08.07.2025 Date Posted: 12.30.2025 10:16 Photo ID: 9463726 VIRIN: 250807-A-GY890-1003 Resolution: 5140x7196 Size: 6.49 MB Location: PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, DEVCOM Commanding General highlights Army Transformation and Armaments Innovation during Picatinny Arsenal visit [Image 4 of 4], by Eric Kowal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.