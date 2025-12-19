Command Cleanup Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Dec. 23, 2025) Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia hosts a base-wide cleanup to remove debris from the shoreline and surrounding areas to reduce the impact of ocean pollution on the installation, Dec. 23, 2025. NSF Diego Garcia's mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting Multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM area of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kamaren Hill)