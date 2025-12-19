(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Command Cleanup Day

    Command Cleanup Day

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    02.22.2014

    Photo by Seaman Kamaren Hill 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Dec. 23, 2025) Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia hosts a base-wide cleanup to remove debris from the shoreline and surrounding areas to reduce the impact of ocean pollution on the installation, Dec. 23, 2025. Service members across NSF’s various tenant and support commands as well as Airmen with the Air Force 36th Mission Support Group 1st Detachment participated in the cleanup. NSF Diego Garcia's mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting Multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM area of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kamaren Hill)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2014
    Date Posted: 12.29.2025 22:25
    Photo ID: 9463364
    VIRIN: 251223-N-MC100-1066
    Resolution: 5007x3342
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: IO
    This work, Command Cleanup Day, by SN Kamaren Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DGDedicated
    FootprintOfFreedom
    DefendingParadise

