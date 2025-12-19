Command Cleanup Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Dec. 23, 2025) Sailors assigned to American Forces Network Diego Garcia pick up trash on the island’s shoreline during a base-wide cleanup, Dec. 23, 2025. Service members across Navy Support Facility’s various tenant and support commands as well as Airmen with the Air Force 36th Mission Support Group 1st Detachment participated in the cleanup to reduce the impact of ocean pollution on the installation. NSF Diego Garcia's mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting Multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM area of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jawad Dughmush)