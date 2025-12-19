Honing the “Ghost in the Machine”; How Navy psychologists are building the future of aviation with ASANA

The Operational Psychology Department of the Naval Aerospace Medical Institute (NAMI) poses for a photo, Aug. 16. (From left to right) Lt. Cmdr. Michael Kukenberger, Kaylin Strong, Lt. Rebecca NeSmith Allison Bayro, Lt. Quin Kidder. Comprised of both military and civilian partners and staff, the operational psychology departments ongoing mission is to support the needs of the fleet, reduce attrition and study the human component of the aviation weapon system. With five detachments, 12 training centers, and facilities in over 60 locations across the United States, NMOTC provides high impact individual medical training for the Navy, other U.S. armed forces, and allied nations around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Russell Lindsey SW/AW)
