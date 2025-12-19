Honing the “Ghost in the Machine”; How Navy psychologists are building the future of aviation with ASANA

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Naval aviation candidates take the Aviation Standardized Test Battery (ASTB) in the Naval Aerospace Medical Institute's (NAMI) behavioral research lab, Aug. 4. The ASTB is used to determine a person's viability as an aviation officer candidate. With five detachments, 12 training centers, and facilities in over 60 locations across the United States, NMOTC provides high impact individual medical training for the Navy, other U.S. armed forces, and allied nations around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Russell Lindsey SW/AW)