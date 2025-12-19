(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Honing the "Ghost in the Machine"; How Navy psychologists are building the future of aviation with ASANA

    Honing the "Ghost in the Machine"; How Navy psychologists are building the future of aviation with ASANA

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Russell Lindsey 

    Navy Medicine Operational Training Command

    Naval aviation candidates take the Aviation Standardized Test Battery (ASTB) in the Naval Aerospace Medical Institute's (NAMI) behavioral research lab, Aug. 4. The ASTB is used to determine a person's viability as an aviation officer candidate. With five detachments, 12 training centers, and facilities in over 60 locations across the United States, NMOTC provides high impact individual medical training for the Navy, other U.S. armed forces, and allied nations around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Russell Lindsey SW/AW)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.29.2025
    Navy Medicine
    NAMI
    NMOTC
    AEP
    ASANA

