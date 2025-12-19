Allison Bayro, an intern with the Naval Research Lab observes a naval aviation candidate using a virtual reality (VR) testing station equipped with Assessing Spatial Abilities in Naval Aviation (ASANA) in the Naval Aerospace Medical Institute's (NAMI) behavioral research lab, Aug. 4. Users of the system must navigate immersive scenarios with ever increasing levels of difficulty and are asked to answer questions designed to test a person's ability to multitask and think abstractly. ASANA uses eye tracking, bio metric, reaction time, and behavioral monitoring to collect data in order to pair with a user's aptitude testing data to help determine their viability as an aviation officer candidate. With five detachments, 12 training centers, and facilities in over 60 locations across the United States, NMOTC provides high impact individual medical training for the Navy, other U.S. armed forces, and allied nations around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Russell Lindsey SW/AW)
Honing the “Ghost in the Machine”; How Navy psychologists are building the future of aviation with ASANA
