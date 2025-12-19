(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    JBA Chapel hosts annual Christmas Tree and Menorah Lighting

    JBA Chapel hosts annual Christmas Tree and Menorah Lighting

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens 

    316th Wing

    Santa arrives on a fire truck during the annual Christmas Tree and Menorah Lighting ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Dec. 4, 2025. Santa made an entrance with assistance from the 316th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters, greeting attendees and spreading holiday cheer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.29.2025 13:10
    VIRIN: 251204-F-RJ686-1226
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    JBA Chapel hosts annual Christmas Tree and Menorah Lighting
    JBA Chapel hosts annual Christmas Tree and Menorah Lighting

    Andrews
    fire department
    holidays
    Christmas tree
    JBA
    America’s Airfield
    menorah lighting

