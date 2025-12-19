JBA Chapel hosts annual Christmas Tree and Menorah Lighting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Santa arrives on a fire truck during the annual Christmas Tree and Menorah Lighting ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Dec. 4, 2025. Santa made an entrance with assistance from the 316th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters, greeting attendees and spreading holiday cheer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)