    JBA Chapel hosts annual Christmas Tree and Menorah Lighting

    JBA Chapel hosts annual Christmas Tree and Menorah Lighting

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens 

    316th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jun S. Oh, 316th Wing and installation commander, lights the Christmas Tree and Menorah with students from Imagine Andrews Public Charter School at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Dec. 4, 2025. The event marked the start of the holiday season with music, food, and entertainment to strengthen the community bonds that support service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.29.2025 13:10
    Photo ID: 9462783
    VIRIN: 251204-F-RJ686-1116
    Resolution: 6767x4511
    Size: 7.77 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBA Chapel hosts annual Christmas Tree and Menorah Lighting [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Andrews
    fire department
    holidays
    Christmas tree
    JBA
    America’s Airfield
    menorah lighting

