JBA Chapel hosts annual Christmas Tree and Menorah Lighting

U.S. Air Force Col. Jun S. Oh, 316th Wing and installation commander, lights the Christmas Tree and Menorah with students from Imagine Andrews Public Charter School at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Dec. 4, 2025. The event marked the start of the holiday season with music, food, and entertainment to strengthen the community bonds that support service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)