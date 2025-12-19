President Donald J. Trump Speaks to MRF-SEA Marines during Christmas Morale Call

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Robb McDonald, the commanding officer of Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, speaks to the President of the United States Donald J. Trump during a Christmas morale call in Manila, Philippines, Dec. 25, 2025. MRF-SEA is a flexible task force that varies in size, capability, and composition, to accomplish different types of missions as a purpose-built unit, maintaining a forward presence and enhancing Marine Corps crisis and contingency response capabilities. MRF-SEA is uniquely organized to support security cooperation and advance mutual security objectives shared with Southeast Asian Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)