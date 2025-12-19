Photo By Sgt. Luis Agostini | U.S. Marine Corps Col. Robb McDonald, the commanding officer of Marine Rotational...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Luis Agostini | U.S. Marine Corps Col. Robb McDonald, the commanding officer of Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, speaks to the President of the United States Donald J. Trump during a Christmas morale call in Manila, Philippines, Dec. 25, 2025. MRF-SEA is a flexible task force that varies in size, capability, and composition, to accomplish different types of missions as a purpose-built unit, maintaining a forward presence and enhancing Marine Corps crisis and contingency response capabilities. MRF-SEA is uniquely organized to support security cooperation and advance mutual security objectives shared with Southeast Asian Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini) see less | View Image Page

Forward Deployed MRF-SEA Marines, Sailors Receive Christmas Call from President Trump Your browser does not support the audio element.

MANILA, Philippines — The Marines and Sailors of Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, received a morale call from President of the United States Donald J. Trump and first lady Melania Trump during their forward deployment in Manila, Philippines, on Dec. 25, 2025.



More than 30 MRF-SEA personnel were seated in a conference room on Christmas morning to receive encouragement and praise from their commander in chief. MRF-SEA is a deployed element of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit based at Camp Pendleton, California, who arrived in the Philippines in early October.



Due to the time difference, the call took place on Christmas Eve from Mar-a-Lago, Florida, and Christmas morning in Manila. MRF-SEA was the only Marine Corps unit on the line, joined by one unit from each of the other branches of the U.S. armed forces.



“Nobody wanted to miss it,” said Cpl. Lejon Robertson, an embarkation specialist assigned to MRF-SEA. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to not only listen to the president but also have him talk to you directly as a unit, especially on Christmas.”



Trump thanked the Marines for their service and sacrifice while deployed during the holiday season, offering words of encouragement and appreciation.



“I know it’s not easy when duty separates you from your loved ones,” Trump said during the call. “You have earned the gratitude of all Americans in keeping our country safe, strong and free. Tonight and tomorrow, millions of Americans have you in their prayers.”



During the call, U.S. Marine Corps Col. Robb McDonald, the commanding officer of MRF-SEA, asked Trump questions on behalf of the command about which branch of the military services is his favorite, what is it about the Marine Corps that makes it his favorite branch?



“There is such spirit about the Marines,” Trump replied. “People want to be a Marine. I’d like to be a Marine.”



For the Marines gathered in Manila, the call served as a brief but meaningful pause in their deployment. “Hearing those words definitely put the Marines back on track,” said Maj. Steve Lundin, the logistics officer of MRF-SEA. “It reminded us that even though we’re far from home, what we’re doing here matters.”



Following the call, MRF-SEA Marines and Sailors held a traditional Christmas meal together and reflected on the unique opportunity of being contacted directly by the president of the United States. Many said the short speech and engagement with the president provided a reminder of home, the nation they serve and the importance of their mission while forward deployed.



EDITORS NOTE: MRF-SEA is a flexible task force that varies in size, capability, and composition, to accomplish different types of missions as a purpose-built unit, maintaining a forward presence and enhancing Marine Corps crisis and contingency response capabilities. MRF-SEA is uniquely organized to support security cooperation and advance mutual security objectives shared with Southeast Asian Allies and partners.