    President Donald J. Trump Speaks to MRF-SEA Marines during Christmas Morale Call [Image 1 of 4]

    President Donald J. Trump Speaks to MRF-SEA Marines during Christmas Morale Call

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    12.25.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, listen to President of the United States Donald J. Trump during a Christmas morale call in Manila, Philippines, Dec. 25, 2025. MRF-SEA is a flexible task force that varies in size, capability, and composition, to accomplish different types of missions as a purpose-built unit, maintaining a forward presence and enhancing Marine Corps crisis and contingency response capabilities. MRF-SEA is uniquely organized to support security cooperation and advance mutual security objectives shared with Southeast Asian Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)

    Date Taken: 12.25.2025
    Date Posted: 12.29.2025 02:08
    Photo ID: 9462109
    VIRIN: 251225-M-AS577-1006
    Resolution: 7393x4931
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: MANILA, PH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Donald J. Trump Speaks to MRF-SEA Marines during Christmas Morale Call [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Forward Deployed MRF-SEA Marines, Sailors Receive Christmas Call from President Trump

    IMEF
    Christmas
    POTUS
    15th MEU
    MRF-SEA26

