    FLOT DFAC Grand Re-Opening Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    FLOT DFAC Grand Re-Opening Ceremony

    CAMP HOVEY, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    12.22.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Gi Won Lee 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    The U.S. Army service members dine at the Forward Line of Own Troops (FLOT) Dining Facility (DFAC) during the re-opening ceremony, Camp Hovey, South Korea, Dec. 22, 2025. The facility’s improvements support U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey’s commitment to providing quality dining services and meeting current health, safety, and quality-of-life standards for Soldiers. (DoD photos by Pfc. Gi Won Lee, KATUSA)

    This work, FLOT DFAC Grand Re-Opening Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Gi Won Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Hovey
    U.S Army
    South Korea
    FLOT DFAC

