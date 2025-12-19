FLOT DFAC Grand Re-Opening Ceremony

A U.S. Army service member is being served at the re-opening ceremony of the Forward Line of Own Troops (FLOT) Dining Facility (DFAC), Camp Hovey, South Korea, Dec. 22, 2025. The facility’s improvements support U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey’s commitment to providing quality dining services and meeting current health, safety and quality-of-life standards for Soldiers. (DoD photos by Pfc. Gi Won Lee, KATUSA)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2025 20:12
|Photo ID:
|9461781
|VIRIN:
|251222-O-A5022-1088
|Resolution:
|5894x4376
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HOVEY, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
