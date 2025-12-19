FLOT DFAC Grand Re-Opening Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Edward Cho, left, The 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team command team, Col J. Clint Tisserand and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Eilers cut a ceremonial cake, officially re-opening the Forward Line of Own Troops (FLOT) Dining Facility (DFAC), Camp Hovey, South Korea, Dec. 22, 2025. The facility’s improvements support U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey’s commitment to providing quality dining services and meeting current health, safety, and quality-of-life standards for Soldiers. (DoD photos by Pfc. Gi Won Lee, KATUSA)