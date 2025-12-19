Joint Task Force D.C. Holiday Clean Up

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Destiny Melendez, an executive support specialist at Headquarters, Pentagon, and Airman 1st Class Devon Cain, a services member with the 113th Force Support Squadron, District of Columbia National Guard, reset the armory following a Christmas celebration during Joint Task Force–District of Columbia operations in Washington, D.C., Dec. 27, 2025. Approximately 2,700 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Renee Crugnale)