Joint Task Force D.C. Holiday Clean Up

U.S. Air Force Airmen and U.S. Army Soldiers reset the armory following a Christmas celebration during Joint Task Force–District of Columbia operations in Washington, D.C., Dec. 27, 2025. Approximately 2,700 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Renee Crugnale)