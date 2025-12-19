(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Task Force D.C. Holiday Clean Up [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Joint Task Force D.C. Holiday Clean Up

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Renee Crugnale 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and U.S. Army Soldiers reset the armory following a Christmas celebration during Joint Task Force–District of Columbia operations in Washington, D.C., Dec. 27, 2025. Approximately 2,700 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Renee Crugnale)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.28.2025 09:13
    Photo ID: 9461415
    VIRIN: 251227-Z-DS819-1073
    Resolution: 5697x3599
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Task Force D.C. Holiday Clean Up [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Renee Crugnale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Task Force D.C. Holiday Clean Up
    Joint Task Force D.C. Holiday Clean Up
    Joint Task Force D.C. Holiday Clean Up
    Joint Task Force D.C. Holiday Clean Up
    Joint Task Force D.C. Holiday Clean Up

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JTFDC
    NationalGuard
    DistrictofColumbia
    DCSAFE
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery