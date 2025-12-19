(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Conducts Search and Rescue Drills [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Conducts Search and Rescue Drills

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    12.22.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116)

    A U.S. Navy Sailor, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), prepares to enter the water during search and rescue training while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Dec. 22, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president's priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2025
    Date Posted: 12.27.2025 07:52
    Photo ID: 9460891
    VIRIN: 251222-N-KP948-1004
    Resolution: 4522x3015
    Size: 857.51 KB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Conducts Search and Rescue Drills [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Thomas Hudner
    U.S. Navy Sailor
    DDG 116
    SAR
    Search and Rescue

