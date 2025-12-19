(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Departs Ponce, Puerto Rico

    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Departs Ponce, Puerto Rico

    PUERTO RICO

    12.20.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alyssa Sperle 

    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116)

    U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), throws a heaving line to a tugboat as the ship departs Ponce, Puerto Rico, Dec. 20, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president's priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2025
    Date Posted: 12.27.2025 07:52
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Departs Ponce, Puerto Rico, by PO2 Alyssa Sperle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Thomas Hudner
    Sea-and-Anchor
    DDG116
    Sailors
    U.S. Navy

