U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), throws a heaving line to a tugboat as the ship departs Ponce, Puerto Rico, Dec. 20, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president's priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2025 07:52
|Photo ID:
|9460887
|VIRIN:
|251220-N-KP948-1044
|Resolution:
|5684x3789
|Size:
|967.5 KB
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Departs Ponce, Puerto Rico [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Alyssa Sperle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.