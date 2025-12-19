USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Conducts Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Navy Sailor, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), signals to an MH-60R Seahawk assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 50 while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Dec. 21, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility in support of Operation SOUTHERN SPEAR, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)