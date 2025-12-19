USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Conducts Flight Operations

A U.S. Navy Sailor, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), signals to an MH-60R Seahawk assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 50 while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Dec. 21, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility in support of Operation SOUTHERN SPEAR, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2025 07:52
|Photo ID:
|9460889
|VIRIN:
|251221-N-KP948-1195
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|884.76 KB
|Location:
|CARIBBEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
