A child opens a Christmas gift during a holiday celebration hosted by soldiers of the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, Dec. 24, 2025, in South Korea. Soldiers completed an early morning ruck march to deliver personally purchased gifts to the orphanage.
|12.24.2025
|12.27.2025 03:18
|9460884
|251224-A-GF403-3201
|5250x3493
|11.07 MB
|KR
|0
|0
This work, Raiders Ruck Holiday Cheer to Local Orphanage [Image 7 of 7], by 1LT Jonathan Sauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.