Raiders Ruck Holiday Cheer to Local Orphanage

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, conduct an early morning ruck march to a local orphanage to deliver donated gifts, Dec. 24, 2025, in South Korea. Soldiers personally purchased the gifts and carried them by rucksack as part of a holiday outreach effort.