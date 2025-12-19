Raiders Ruck Holiday Cheer to Local Orphanage

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, conduct an early morning ruck march to a local orphanage to deliver donated gifts, Dec. 24, 2025, in South Korea. Soldiers personally purchased the gifts and carried them by rucksack as part of a holiday outreach effort.
