Date Taken: 12.24.2025 Date Posted: 12.27.2025 03:18 Photo ID: 9460881 VIRIN: 251224-A-GF403-9642 Resolution: 4027x2679 Size: 5.95 MB Location: KR

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Raiders Ruck Holiday Cheer to Local Orphanage [Image 7 of 7], by 1LT Jonathan Sauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.