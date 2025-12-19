Division, hands a wrapped present to a child during a holiday gift distribution, Dec. 24, 2025, in South Korea. The event emphasized community engagement and goodwill.
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2025 03:18
|Photo ID:
|9460881
|VIRIN:
|251224-A-GF403-9642
|Resolution:
|4027x2679
|Size:
|5.95 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Raiders Ruck Holiday Cheer to Local Orphanage [Image 7 of 7], by 1LT Jonathan Sauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.