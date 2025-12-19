(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Holiday Lights Bring Warmth to Smith Barracks Night [Image 3 of 7]

    Holiday Lights Bring Warmth to Smith Barracks Night

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.12.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams 

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    A trail of lights lingers as an emergency vehicle passes the Smith Barracks Holiday Tree on Smith Barracks, Baumholder, Germany, Dec. 12, 2025. The tree, adorned with thousands of lights, illuminates its surroundings and adds a warm glow to the winter night.
    (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.26.2025 17:54
    Photo ID: 9460502
    VIRIN: 251212-A-FA699-9395
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 4.43 MB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday Lights Bring Warmth to Smith Barracks Night [Image 7 of 7], by 1LT Nahjier Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Baumholder Holiday Tree Lighting Shines as a Symbol of Community Strength and Resilience

    Fire Department
    tree
    Baumholder
    First Responder Day
    safety

