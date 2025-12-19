Date Taken: 12.12.2025 Date Posted: 12.26.2025 17:54 Photo ID: 9460500 VIRIN: 251212-A-FA699-9150 Resolution: 6240x4160 Size: 2.65 MB Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Holiday Lights Bring Warmth to Smith Barracks Night [Image 7 of 7], by 1LT Nahjier Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.