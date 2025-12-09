Baumholder Holiday Tree Lighting Shines as a Symbol of Community Strength and Resilience

BAUMHOLDER, Germany — U.S. Army Col. Christopher Richardson, commander of the 16th Sustainment Brigade, joined fellow community leaders Col. Jeffery Higgins, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, and Bernd Alsfasser, district mayor of Baumholder, in delivering remarks during the Baumholder Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration at the Rheinlander Community Club, Smith Barracks, Dec. 5, 2025.

Col. Jeffery Higgins, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland‑Pfalz, highlighted what makes the Baumholder Military Community holiday celebration unique among the 30 sites across Rheinland‑Pfalz — it is the only one directly hosted by the garrison.

Before introducing the next speaker, Higgins underscored the importance of caring for one another during the holiday season.

“We ask that you pay attention to your friends, family and those you work with,” Higgins said. “If you see somebody who needs a helping hand, extend it to them.”

Although the event drew a large crowd, Higgins noted its success was made possible through the contributions of fellow military units, who he shared a call to action during the coming holiday season.

including the Knights Brigade led by Col. Christopher Richardson, who witnessed firsthand how the community came together to overcome recent challenges.

“It’s nights like this that remind us why opportunities like this are so special — because Soldiers, families and German partners come together,” Richardson said, emphasizing the importance of sustaining and strengthening bonds within the Baumholder Military Community.

As Soldiers, families and community partners gathered in a room adorned with traditional holiday décor, Richardson reflected on the challenges of the past year. He noted that while the brigade faced heavy workloads and unforeseen circumstances, resilience and partnership enabled mission success.

“This past year has been challenging for all of us,” Richardson said, citing the budget impasse, deployments, large training cycles and long hours. “But what stood out most to me is how the community came together.”

District Mayor Alsfasser closed the formal remarks with heartfelt wishes in both German and English: “Frohe Weihnachten und ein sicheres neues Jahr” — “Merry Christmas and a safe New Year.”

The evening featured caroling by local schools and military units, holiday music, and arts and crafts stations hosted by BOSS and MWR. Soldiers and spouses from the 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion served holiday-style waffles to raise funds for their Soldier and Family Readiness Group.

Maj. Gen. Michael B. Lalor, commander of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, joined leaders in counting down to the tree lighting.

“Three… Two… One!”- The crowd erupted in cheer as thousands of lights illuminated the towering tree outside the Rheinlander. Richardson tied the moment back to his earlier reflections.

“As we light the tree tonight, it’s not just about celebration. It’s about connection, reflection and gratitude. The tree is a symbol of hope and resilience — that even in the darkest of times, this community will shine.”

Children eagerly awaited the arrival of Santa — or Nikolaus for German attendees — as Richardson offered one final message of gratitude.

“Every time we stepped up, we stepped together, and no one was alone. To the families, thank you for serving alongside our Soldiers in a meaningful way. On behalf of the entire 16th Sustainment Brigade, Baumholder Community, Command Sgt. Maj. Ingram and myself — we wish you a joyfully peaceful and safe holiday season.”