Brig. Gen. Hauck visits troops for holidays

Air Force Brig. Gen. Leslie Hauck, chief of staff for Combined Joint Task Force–Operation Inherent Resolve, greets and coins Soldiers from the 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard, during a holiday visit at Rumalyn Landing Zone, Syria, on Dec. 25, 2025. A command coin is a traditional token of recognition presented by senior leaders to acknowledge exceptional service, professionalism or achievement. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Elmore)
|Date Taken:
|12.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2025 07:19
|Photo ID:
|9460381
|VIRIN:
|251225-A-YB781-1530
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|4.88 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
