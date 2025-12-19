Brig. Gen. Hauck visits troops for holidays

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air Force Brig. Gen. Leslie Hauck, chief of staff for Combined Joint Task Force–Operation Inherent Resolve, greets and coins Soldiers from the 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard, during a holiday visit at Rumalyn Landing Zone, Syria, on Dec. 25, 2025. A command coin is a traditional token of recognition presented by senior leaders to acknowledge exceptional service, professionalism or achievement. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Elmore)