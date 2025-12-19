Brig. Gen. Hauck visits troops for holidays

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air Force Brig. Gen. Leslie Hauck, chief of staff for Combined Joint Task Force–Operation Inherent Resolve, shakes the hand of Spc. Kaitlyn Kime, assigned to the 334th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard, during a holiday visit at Rumalyn Landing Zone, Syria, on Dec. 25, 2025. The visit recognized the service and dedication of deployed Iowa National Guard Soldiers in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Elmore)