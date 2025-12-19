317th AW receives holiday greeting from SECAF

Airmen from the 317th Airlift Wing sit under their motto, "I gain by hazard," as they receive a holiday greeting call from Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 24, 2025. Meink praised the 317th AW for their exceptional service, a recent "highly effective" Foundational Readiness Inspection grade and completing 12 months of deployed operations in the Middle East. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Neal)
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.25.2025 14:17
|Photo ID:
|9460234
|VIRIN:
|251224-F-VN117-1055
|Resolution:
|5897x3924
|Size:
|3.48 MB
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
