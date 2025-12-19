317th AW receives holiday greeting from SECAF

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the 317th Airlift Wing sit under their motto, "I gain by hazard," as they receive a holiday greeting call from Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 24, 2025. Meink praised the 317th AW for their exceptional service, a recent "highly effective" Foundational Readiness Inspection grade and completing 12 months of deployed operations in the Middle East. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Neal)