317th AW receives holiday greeting from SECAF

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink speaks over the phone with U.S. Air Force Col. Justin Diehl, 317th Airlift Wing commander, at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 24, 2025. During the call, Meink shared his appreciation for their service and wished the Airmen a happy holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Neal)