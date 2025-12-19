(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    317th AW receives holiday greeting from SECAF [Image 2 of 4]

    317th AW receives holiday greeting from SECAF

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.24.2025

    Photo by Airman William Neal 

    7th Bomb Wing

    Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink speaks over the phone with U.S. Air Force Col. Justin Diehl, 317th Airlift Wing commander, at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 24, 2025. During the call, Meink shared his appreciation for their service and wished the Airmen a happy holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Neal)

    Date Taken: 12.24.2025
    Date Posted: 12.25.2025 14:17
    Photo ID: 9460227
    VIRIN: 251224-F-VN117-1047
    Resolution: 5056x3364
    Size: 3.7 MB
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 317th AW receives holiday greeting from SECAF [Image 4 of 4], by Amn William Neal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

