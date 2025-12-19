317th AW receives holiday greeting from SECAF

U.S. Air Force Col. Justin Diehl, 317th Airlift Wing commander, speaks with Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink over the phone during a holiday morale call at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 24, 2025. Meink recognized the 317th AW for their exceptional service and recent accomplishments, including achieving a “highly effective” grade on their Foundational Readiness Inspection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Neal)
