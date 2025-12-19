NFL Army 250th Birthday Game

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Under Secretary of the Army Michael Obadal, left, and Commanding General of the District of Columbia National Guard Leland D. Blanchard meet with Washington Commanders president and United States Military Academy alumnus (1990) Mark Clouse during pregame events leading up to an NFL matchup between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys, Landover, Maryland, Dec. 25, 2025. The U.S. Army partnered with the National Football League to highlight and celebrate the Army’s 250th birthday during the first game of this year’s annual NFL Christmas Day lineup. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Jesus Menchaca)