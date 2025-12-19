(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NFL Army 250th Birthday Game [Image 2 of 6]

    NFL Army 250th Birthday Game

    UNITED STATES

    12.25.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Jesus Menchaca 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Under Secretary of the Army Michael Obadal, left, and Commanding General of the District of Columbia National Guard Leland D. Blanchard meet with Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris and his wife Marjorie Harris during pregame events leading up to an NFL matchup between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys, Landover, Maryland, Dec. 25, 2025. The U.S. Army partnered with the National Football League to highlight and celebrate the Army’s 250th birthday during the first game of this year’s annual NFL Christmas Day lineup. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Jesus Menchaca)

    Date Taken: 12.25.2025
    Date Posted: 12.25.2025 14:19
    Photo ID: 9460203
    VIRIN: 251225-A-RS848-2401
    Resolution: 1620x1080
    Size: 973.28 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NFL Army 250th Birthday Game [Image 6 of 6], by CPL Jesus Menchaca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army250Football

