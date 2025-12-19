806th Adjutant General Company Prepares to Deliver Critical Mail in Deployment Area

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. — On December 18, 2025, soldiers of the 806th Adjutant General Company, 371st Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 304th Sustainment Brigade, gathered with family, friends and community members at VFW Post 8547 in Moreno Valley for a farewell celebration ahead of their upcoming deployment. The unit will be responsible for all mail operations in their area of responsibility, ensuring soldiers receive essential correspondence, packages and morale-boosting mail critical to mission success.