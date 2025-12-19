806th Adjutant General Company Prepares to Deliver Critical Mail in Deployment Area

Photo By Capt. William Stroud | MORENO VALLEY, Calif. — On December 18, 2025, soldiers of the 806th Adjutant General...... read more read more Photo By Capt. William Stroud | MORENO VALLEY, Calif. — On December 18, 2025, soldiers of the 806th Adjutant General Company, 371st Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 304th Sustainment Brigade, gathered with family, friends and community members at VFW Post 8547 in Moreno Valley for a farewell celebration ahead of their upcoming deployment. The unit will be responsible for all mail operations in their area of responsibility, ensuring soldiers receive essential correspondence, packages and morale-boosting mail critical to mission success. see less | View Image Page

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. — Soldiers of the 806th Adjutant General Company, 371st Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 304th Sustainment Brigade, gathered with family, friends and community members Dec. 18 at VFW Post 8547 in Moreno Valley for a farewell celebration ahead of their upcoming deployment. The unit will be responsible for all mail operations in their area of responsibility, ensuring Soldiers receive essential correspondence, packages and morale-boosting mail critical to mission success.

The event provided an opportunity to recognize the Soldiers’ dedication to service and to thank the families and loved ones whose support plays a critical role in unit readiness.

Capt. Cali Gumpel, commander of the 806th Adjutant General Company, opened the remarks by expressing pride in her Soldiers and highlighting the critical mission they will perform.

“I am incredibly proud of this team and the dedication they show every day,” Gumpel said.

“Their professionalism, resilience, and the unwavering support of their families are what make this unit ready to deploy.”

Gumpel emphasized the importance of the mission to the overall success of U.S. forces in the region.

“Mail might seem like a small thing, but it is critical. Soldiers rely on it to stay connected with loved ones, to maintain morale and to keep focused on their missions,” she said.

“Our Soldiers will ensure every package, letter and piece of correspondence reaches its destination. The work they do supports every Soldier in their area of responsibility and helps them complete their mission successfully.”

She also recognized the families and community members present.

“The strength of this unit comes not just from the Soldiers, but from the families who support them every day,” Gumpel said.

“We could not accomplish this mission without your sacrifices, encouragement and love. Thank you for standing beside them through every challenge.”

Brig. Gen. Antoinette Mulholland, commanding general of the 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, served as the guest speaker and emphasized the importance of unity and shared sacrifice. She reminded Soldiers that their efforts directly support other units in their area of responsibility.

“Everyone in this room is one family. When times get tough, you lean on that bond, because that is what will get you through,” Mulholland said. She highlighted the importance of the 806th Adjutant General Company’s mission.

“The mission you are performing means that, by extension, you will be helping every Soldier in your area of responsibility fulfill their mission as well,” she said.

Mulholland also stressed the significance of morale and support through mail and personnel services.

“Mail is extremely important. You never know how that one package can help someone get through the next day, and we have you to thank for that,” she said.

She concluded by recognizing the Soldiers’ bonds and the sacrifices of families.

“Most importantly, you have one another. We care for you, and we will support you. To the families, I thank you for your sacrifices—because you are strong, these Soldiers will be strong,” Mulholland said.

Col. Leopold Karanikolas, commander of the 304th Sustainment Brigade, shared candid reflections on mobilizations and leadership. He encouraged Soldiers to take advantage of the opportunities deployment provides to grow personally and professionally.

“I love mobilizations. You get to do your job, everything is structured. The mission may not always be easy, but it’s what you make of it,” Karanikolas said.

He encouraged Soldiers to invest in themselves.

“Work hard and enjoy your time. Take classes, go to the gym, build friendships—do anything that makes you better,” he said.

Karanikolas also spoke directly to company commanders about leadership responsibilities.

“There is no greater role than being a company commander. When you’re in command, be in command. Be decisive,” he said.

He closed by recognizing the essential role families play in mission success.

“To the families, you are the unsung heroes. You’re doing the job of two people back home, and you make this mission possible,” Karanikolas said.

Command Sgt. Maj. Travis Burton, command sergeant major of the 371st Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, addressed the formation with personal and direct remarks. He reminded Soldiers of the importance of integrity, leadership and preparation.

“You are all my Soldiers. I know to your families you are their children, but to me, that is who you are as well. I don’t take any of this lightly, and I truly appreciate the hard work that made this moment possible,” Burton said.

He emphasized the responsibilities of noncommissioned officers.

“NCOs, remember that every Soldier is entitled to outstanding leadership, and it is your duty to provide it,” he said.

Burton also addressed the unit’s command team and reinforced the Soldiers’ readiness.

“It can be lonely at the top. Make sure you communicate, and communicate often,” he said.

“You know what time it is. You’ve been training for a long time to make this happen,” he added.

He concluded with a message on resilience and character.

“Maintain your integrity throughout this deployment. Tough times may come, but tough people will last,” Burton said.

The farewell celebration highlighted the strong bond between the unit, its families and the local community as the 806th Adjutant General Company prepares to deploy.

The 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command is a U.S. Army Reserve logistics headquarters that provides mission command of sustainment operations in support of unified land operations. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the 311th ESC enables global sustainment across multiple combatant commands and supports Army, joint and multinational forces through theater logistics, distribution and operational-level sustainment capabilities.