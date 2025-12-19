(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    806th Adjutant General Company Prepares to Deliver Critical Mail in Deployment Area [Image 8 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    806th Adjutant General Company Prepares to Deliver Critical Mail in Deployment Area

    MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2025

    Photo by Capt. William Stroud 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    MORENO VALLEY, Calif. — On December 18, 2025, soldiers of the 806th Adjutant General Company, 371st Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 304th Sustainment Brigade, gathered with family, friends and community members at VFW Post 8547 in Moreno Valley for a farewell celebration ahead of their upcoming deployment. The unit will be responsible for all mail operations in their area of responsibility, ensuring soldiers receive essential correspondence, packages and morale-boosting mail critical to mission success.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.24.2025 20:00
    Photo ID: 9460066
    VIRIN: 251218-A-MN258-1502
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 10.89 MB
    Location: MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 806th Adjutant General Company Prepares to Deliver Critical Mail in Deployment Area [Image 10 of 10], by CPT William Stroud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    806th Adjutant General Company Prepares to Deliver Critical Mail in Deployment Area
    806th Adjutant General Company Prepares to Deliver Critical Mail in Deployment Area
    806th Adjutant General Company Prepares to Deliver Critical Mail in Deployment Area
    806th Adjutant General Company Prepares to Deliver Critical Mail in Deployment Area
    806th Adjutant General Company Prepares to Deliver Critical Mail in Deployment Area
    806th Adjutant General Company Prepares to Deliver Critical Mail in Deployment Area
    806th Adjutant General Company Prepares to Deliver Critical Mail in Deployment Area
    806th Adjutant General Company Prepares to Deliver Critical Mail in Deployment Area
    806th Adjutant General Company Prepares to Deliver Critical Mail in Deployment Area
    806th Adjutant General Company Prepares to Deliver Critical Mail in Deployment Area

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    806th Adjutant General Company Prepares to Deliver Critical Mail in Deployment Area

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARMY
    USARMYRESERVE
    79THTSC
    BEALLYOUCANBE
    TWICETHECITIZEN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery