    D.C. National Guard Holiday Cheer and Check-Up [Image 4 of 5]

    D.C. National Guard Holiday Cheer and Check-Up

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2025

    Photo by Ayan Sheikh 

    DC National Guard

    U.S. Army Capt. Andrew L. Hargroder, Command Historian and infantry officer, and Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright, Command Public Affairs Director, decorate a Christmas tree at the D.C. Armory, Dec. 8, 2025. Effective now through 15 January, unit leaders are systematically prioritizing buddy checks; deliberately checking in with a call, text, or visit during the holiday season. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Ayan Sheikh)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.24.2025 15:29
    Photo ID: 9460008
    VIRIN: 251208-O-IB405-2405
    Resolution: 5886x4033
    Size: 4.77 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    This work, D.C. National Guard Holiday Cheer and Check-Up [Image 5 of 5], by Ayan Sheikh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    holiday season
    wingman
    battle buddy
    D.C. National Guard
    buddy check

