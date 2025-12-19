(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    D.C. National Guard Holiday Cheer and Check-Up

    D.C. National Guard Holiday Cheer and Check-Up

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2025

    Photo by Ayan Sheikh 

    DC National Guard

    U.S. Army Capt. Andrew L. Hargroder, Command Historian and infantry officer, holds a D.C. National Guard ceramic ornament at the D.C. Armory, Dec. 8, 2025. Effective now through 15 January, unit leaders are systematically prioritizing buddy checks; deliberately checking in with a call, text, or visit during the holiday season. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Ayan Sheikh)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.24.2025 15:29
    Photo ID: 9460006
    VIRIN: 251208-O-IB405-4267
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.9 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    This work, D.C. National Guard Holiday Cheer and Check-Up, by Ayan Sheikh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    holiday season
    wingman
    battle buddy
    D.C. National Guard
    buddy check

