D.C. National Guard Holiday Cheer and Check-Up

U.S. Army Capt. Andrew L. Hargroder, Command Historian and infantry officer, holds a D.C. National Guard ceramic ornament at the D.C. Armory, Dec. 8, 2025. Effective now through 15 January, unit leaders are systematically prioritizing buddy checks; deliberately checking in with a call, text, or visit during the holiday season. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Ayan Sheikh)
