    CSAF and CMSAF visit the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing over the holidays [Image 5 of 5]

    CSAF and CMSAF visit the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing over the holidays

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.21.2025

    Photo by Capt. Natasha Hilsgen 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Wolfe pushes cargo with Airman 1st Class Josbell Guevara, 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron ramp services technician, and Staff Sgt. Harold Foster, 386th ELRS ramp services technician, in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec 22, 2025. Wilsbach and Wolfe held an all-call, and immersed themselves in base operations, gleaning direct perspectives on challenges and successes experienced by Airmen in the region. These engagements allowed leadership to understand the realities of the deployed environment firsthand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Natasha Hilsgen)

    Date Taken: 12.21.2025
    Date Posted: 12.24.2025 07:42
    Photo ID: 9459856
    VIRIN: 251222-Z-BI650-1111
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.74 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, CSAF and CMSAF visit the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing over the holidays [Image 5 of 5], by Capt. Natasha Hilsgen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT,CMSAF, 386 AEW,US Air Force, CSAF, C-130

