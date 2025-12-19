CSAF and CMSAF visit the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing over the holidays.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Wolfe pushes cargo with Airman 1st Class Josbell Guevara, 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron ramp services technician, and Staff Sgt. Harold Foster, 386th ELRS ramp services technician, in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec 22, 2025. Wilsbach and Wolfe held an all-call, and immersed themselves in base operations, gleaning direct perspectives on challenges and successes experienced by Airmen in the region. These engagements allowed leadership to understand the realities of the deployed environment firsthand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Natasha Hilsgen)