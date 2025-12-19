CSAF and CMSAF visit the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing over the holidays.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach tours and engages with Tech. Sgt. Aidan Mahn, 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron contingency response noncommissioned officer in charge, in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec 22, 2025. A focal point of the visit was showcasing advancements within Air Forces Central. The visit also underscored the vital role in the C-130 Mission Generation Force Element, responsible for supporting intra-theater and cargo hub airlift operations. These operations are fundamental to maintaining crucial logistical support and facilitating rapid response capabilities across the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)