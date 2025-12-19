CSAF and CMSAF visit the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing over the holidays.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach coins Tech Sgt. Jaimee Casper, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing intel analyst, during a coining ceremony, in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec 22, 2025. Wilsbach and Wolfe held an all-call, and immersed themselves in base operations, gleaning direct perspectives on challenges and successes experienced by Airmen in the region. These engagements allowed leadership to understand the realities of the deployed environment firsthand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)