    CSAF and CMSAF visit the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing over the holidays. [Image 1 of 5]

    CSAF and CMSAF visit the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing over the holidays.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.21.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach coins Tech Sgt. Jaimee Casper, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing intel analyst, during a coining ceremony, in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec 22, 2025. Wilsbach and Wolfe held an all-call, and immersed themselves in base operations, gleaning direct perspectives on challenges and successes experienced by Airmen in the region. These engagements allowed leadership to understand the realities of the deployed environment firsthand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2025
    Date Posted: 12.24.2025 07:42
    Photo ID: 9459852
    VIRIN: 251222-Z-BB071-2029
    Resolution: 5268x3512
    Size: 4.34 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSAF and CMSAF visit the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing over the holidays. [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Tylin Rust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

