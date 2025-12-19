Grinch spreads holiday cheer to 379th ESFS defenders

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Grinch, 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron cheermeister, presents a gift to Senior Airman Christopher Spykes, 379th ESFS defender, in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 24, 2025. The Grinch served tea and hot chocolate and provided goodie bags to defenders working on Christmas Eve to lift their holiday spirits. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)