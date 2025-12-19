The Grinch spreads Christmas cheer for 379th ESFS defenders

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Grinch, 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron cheermeister, checks identification at a gate in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 24, 2025. The Grinch served tea and hot chocolate to defenders working on Christmas Eve to lift their holiday spirits. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)