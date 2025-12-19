U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Grinch, 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron cheermeister, visits with Senior Airman Grant Bondurant, 379th ESFS defender, in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 24, 2025. The Grinch served tea and hot chocolate and provided goodie bags to defenders working on Christmas Eve to lift their holiday spirits. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2025 03:58
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
This work, Grinch spreads holiday cheer to 379th ESFS defenders [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Kristen Pittman