    Grinch spreads holiday cheer to 379th ESFS defenders [Image 4 of 7]

    Grinch spreads holiday cheer to 379th ESFS defenders

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.24.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Grinch, 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron cheermeister, visits with Senior Airman Grant Bondurant, 379th ESFS defender, in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 24, 2025. The Grinch served tea and hot chocolate and provided goodie bags to defenders working on Christmas Eve to lift their holiday spirits. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Grinch spreads holiday cheer to 379th ESFS defenders [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Christmas
    Christmas Eve
    AFCENT
    Grinch
    Deployed Holidays
    CENTCOM

