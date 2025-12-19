(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    PCU John F. Kennedy General Quarters Drill [Image 5 of 5]

    PCU John F. Kennedy General Quarters Drill

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Milham 

    PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

    Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Josiah Riojas, from Weslaco, Texas, assigned to Deck Department aboard Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), announces muster status using the 1 Main Circuit from the bridge during a general quarters drill, Dec. 16, 2025. This was the first general quarters drill aboard the ship, familiarizing Sailors with their assigned locations and roles. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Milham)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 12:50
    Photo ID: 9459121
    VIRIN: 251216-N-OW182-1008
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 2.47 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PCU John F. Kennedy General Quarters Drill [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Jacob Milham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

